For now, porters to wheel disabled at Egmore, Tambaram

A dedicated help line number has also been provided for Divyangan passengers who want to book mobility support. The Railways has displayed information on porter services and the prescribed charges at suitable locations inside the station. The assistance facility will remain available on a temporary basis until the new footbridge is commissioned, the Railways said.

A total of 18 wheelchairs that can access all platforms will now be available from the Gandhi Irwin road entrance. Signage installed at the main entrance will guide passengers towards the route. The new 18m wide footbridge, being built between the Gandhi Irwin Road and Poonamallee Road, will have six escalators and five lifts, providing access to all platforms. The facility is expected to be completed by the end of this year.