For 10 years, Chennai man used brother’s identity, landed job and a wife

CHENNAI: In what looks like a plot straight out of a film, a 51-year-old man hoodwinked his family and the legal system for over a decade by assuming his brother’s identity, and even got married in between, before finally landing in the police net.

The accused, Palani, had used his brother’s identity and documents to get a job and get married. His charade would have gone unnoticed but for one misstep – he submitted the same documents while facing a criminal case filed against him by his wife.documents

In mid-2000, Palani met Mary after landing a job as a clerk - under his brother Panneerselvam’s identity – at an advocate’s office. And he introduced himself to her as Panneerselvam, to maintain continuity. They soon got married but trouble started brewing between the couple, and Mary filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband. He was subsequently arrested on charges of attempt to murder. This is where Palani made the wrong move -- he presented his brother’s identity to fulfil arrest formalities.

In 2018, Palani was found guilty by a local court and sentenced to five years, which was later reduced to three years by the Madras High Court. Palani had approached the Supreme Court against the high court's ruling, but his appeal was turned down and he had to serve the prison term.

Subsequently, the case was referred to the trial court to ensure that the accused served the prison term. A city court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in June, following which police launched a search for him.

When the Kodambakkam Police went to the address, given in the legal documents, to arrest the accused, they met the real Panneerselvam, who claimed innocence. Investigations revealed that the person they were looking for was Pannerselvam's brother, Palani.

After a search that lasted over five years, police arrested Palani from a hideout in Madipakkam on Tuesday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.