Footfall in Chennai airport increases, fight fares also shoot up

CHENNAI: Following the long weekend the footfall in the Chennai airport increased and flight fares also shot up due to the last-minute rush.

As the people started to move out of the city to their native places ahead of the Pooja holidays the footfall in the domestic terminal of the Chennai airport was more than usual on Thursday.

The flights to Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Tuticorin, and Salem are all houseful and the ticket fares are also shot up three times than the usual price.

However, people started to prefer air travel than buses since they can reach their destination more quickly and spend time with their friends and family.

The ticket price to Madurai from Chennai was usually around 4200 but now it has been increased to 18,200.

For Thoothukudi usually it was Rs 5,000 and now it has been increased up to 13,600.

For Tiruchy, the usual price would be around 2,300 but on Thursday a ticket was sold for up to 6,900.

For Coimbatore usual price is 3,300 but now it has been increased to 10,900 and for Selam, the regular price was 3,300 but now the price has gone up to 10,700 per ticket.

The passengers were not very much concerned about the price hike and booked their tickets since travelling by bus or train would take a day to reach their native.