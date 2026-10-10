Footfall at ‘infra-short’ Tambaram overtakes MGR Central’s volume

CHENNAI: Tambaram Railway Station continues to be the busiest station among the three major terminals in Chennai city. In originating passenger numbers, it has overtaken Chennai Central Station, with annual footfall reaching around 6.11 crore in 2025–26.
But the station’s growing passenger traffic has not been matched by the completion of basic access infrastructure, with the comprehensive redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme still awaiting design approval.
It is an NSG–1 category station in the Southern Railway zone with the daily passenger footfall crossing 1.5 lakh on average and has recorded 3.64 crore originating passengers. Passenger-related earnings have also grown sharply, with the station’s annual earnings jumping from Rs 100 cr in 2021-22 to Rs 184 cr in 2024-25 (February).
However, the infrastructure gap is apparent. In the case of the new Foot Over Bridge that has been built to improve passenger movement, the access infrastructure required to connect it to the surrounding streets has not been completed.
“The station is operating with a single foot overbridge despite the high passenger volume. The new foot overbridge is also of no use without the circulating area. There are no proper entry and exit points, and neither autos nor taxis can reach the location on the east or west side,” said Siva Shankar, a commuter.
A railway official said the design approval for Tambaram’s redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme had not yet been sanctioned and that the process would take some time.
The official noted that lift and escalator works were expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
It is to be noted that the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) called tenders in 2020 for preparing a DPR for Tambaram railway station. The tender was initially intended to cover six months, but the redevelopment has remained pending for years.
“Southern Railway is doing piecemeal upgradation, spending little by little. First, they built the FOB and brought in lifts. Now, after we raised the issue of how passengers would access the facility, they have started work on the circulating area and a new road access on the eastern side,” lamented activist Dayanand Krishnan.
Blurb: Southern Railway is doing piecemeal upgradation at Tambaram, spending little by little, said activist Dayanand Krishnan