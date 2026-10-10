Footfall at ‘infra-short’ Tambaram overtakes MGR Central’s volume

But the station’s growing passenger traffic has not been matched by the completion of basic access infrastructure, with the comprehensive redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme still awaiting design approval.

It is an NSG–1 category station in the Southern Railway zone with the daily passenger footfall crossing 1.5 lakh on average and has recorded 3.64 crore originating passengers. Passenger-related earnings have also grown sharply, with the station’s annual earnings jumping from Rs 100 cr in 2021-22 to Rs 184 cr in 2024-25 (February).

However, the infrastructure gap is apparent. In the case of the new Foot Over Bridge that has been built to improve passenger movement, the access infrastructure required to connect it to the surrounding streets has not been completed.

“The station is operating with a single foot overbridge despite the high passenger volume. The new foot overbridge is also of no use without the circulating area. There are no proper entry and exit points, and neither autos nor taxis can reach the location on the east or west side,” said Siva Shankar, a commuter.