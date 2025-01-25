Foot over bridges with escalators, elevators to come up at Koyambedu, Velachery

CHENNAI: To facilitate safe and hassle-free movement for pedestrians, the Tamil Nadu State Highways Department will soon construct foot overbridges (FOBs) in two of the heavy traffic areas in the city — Koyambedu, near the DMDK head office on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai; and Velachery Railway Bus Stop on Velachery-Tambaram Main Road.

Both FOBs will feature escalators and elevators to assist pedestrians, particularly those with physical challenges and senior citizens, in crossing busy arterial roads safely. The highways department has issued bids for the construction of these two FOBs.

The proposed FOB at Koyambedu will be located between the existing Koyambedu grade separator and the Koyambedu CMBT flyover and will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 18 crore. Here, pedestrians currently struggle to cross Jawaharlal Nehru Salai comfortably.

During peak hours, traffic police manage the flow of vehicles to help pedestrians cross the road. However, this leads to significant traffic congestion with vehicles often lined up on the left side of the grade separator ramp (towards Anna Nagar). Unsafe crossings by pedestrians have also resulted in squabbles and minor accidents involving motorists, according to a senior official from the highways department.

For Koyambedu FOB, approximately 320 square metres of land will need to be acquired, including 275 square metres on the left side of Jawaharlal Nehru Salai for a 60-metre service road and 45 square metres to accommodate an elevator on the opposite side. "If land is not acquired, the new facilities will eat into the existing carriageway's width (14 metres), leading to increased traffic congestion and unsafe pedestrian movement," the official explained.

The FOB to be built on Marmalong Bridge-Irumbuliyur Road (SH-48), also known as Velachery-Tambaram Road, at the Velachery Railway Station Bus Stop, will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 14.01 crore.

Velachery railway station bus stop FOB

At the proposed location for Velachery Railway Station Bus Stop FOB, pedestrians currently find it difficult to cross the arterial road in either direction to access the Velachery or Tambaram sides due to a central median and heavy traffic.

"Since the bus stops are positioned between the Velachery ROB and the downward ramp of the Velachery Grade Separator from the Bypass Road, safe crossing has become a significant challenge for pedestrians. They have to walk nearly 800 metres to take a U-turn below the Velachery ROB to reach the opposite side of the road. To alleviate this long detour and ensure safe crossing, especially for the elderly, the FOB has been proposed at this location," the official said.

The planned FOB will consist of a walkway six metres in width and 33 metres in length across the carriageway. On either side, there will be 2.5-metre-wide stairs, up-and-down escalators, and one lift.