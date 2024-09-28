Food safety officials seize chemicals used to clean, store seafood in Chintadripet

CHENNAI: Seafood adulteration is a rising concern in the city as the State Food Safety Department found chemicals in the fish being sold by the vendors. After an inspection at the seafood shops in Chintadripet on Thursday, officials from the department found that the storage and handling of seafood was done in an unhygienic manner.

During the inspection, officials found the presence of chemicals being used for cleaning fish. The cleaning powder was seized from a seafood store and the samples are being tested. Fish packets in the freezer were unlabelled and stored without proper packaging.

“Chemicals are used for storing and cleaning seafood. This kind of adulteration can cause health issues in customers. It’s important for the public to be aware of this while buying seafood from vendors,” said a city food safety officer.

A notice was issued under Section 55 to the Food Business Operator as per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. Officials said that there were several violations of standards by the vendors, and one of the vendors was fined. A compounding fine was imposed for unhygienic food preparation in one of the stores.

While there is a rising trend of small street food carts serving seafood in the area, food handlers do not maintain personal hygiene. Workers were instructed to wear a cap and apron. Though food businesses have valid licences, most of them do not display it. There’s a lack of pest control measures also in these shops.