Food delivery executive held for harassing woman in Madipakkam

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a food delivery executive for allegedly sexually harassing a woman customer in Madipakkam.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 13, 2025. A 27-year-old woman working for a private IT company had placed an online order. When the delivery person arrived, he reportedly claimed his phone battery was dead and asked to charge inside her apartment.

As the woman took him to the kitchen, he inappropriately offered ‘help’. Becoming suspicious, she immediately asked him to leave. Instead, the person allegedly made sexually explicit remarks about her body before departing. After the delivery company failed to take action, she approached Madipakkam Police Station.

Police arrested the accused, Gopinath (28), a native of Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district. He was later in judicial custody.