Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan inspects Rs 12.22-cr revamp work at Nageswara Rao Park

CHENNAI: Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan on Saturday inspected the ongoing renovation and infrastructure development works at Nageswara Rao Park in Mylapore, following directions from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to address public demands.
Venkataramanan, who represents the Mylapore Assembly constituency, reviewed the progress of the redevelopment works being carried out at the four-acre park at an estimated cost of Rs 12.22 crore.
During the inspection held on Saturday morning, the Minister visited the gym facilities designated for men and women and assessed the status of the works under way inside the park.
He instructed supervisors to ensure proper maintenance and cleanliness of the exercise equipment and directed officials to install signboards at required locations for the convenience of visitors.
Stressing the need to reopen the park for public use at the earliest, Venkataramanan asked Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials and contractors to expedite the works and submit regular progress updates.
Senior officials, including the Assistant Executive Engineer of the GCC, were present during the inspection.