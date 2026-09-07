FNCRWA unveils 10-point plan to develop Perambur

CHENNAI: The Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Associations (FNCRWA) on Sunday (September 6) unveiled a 10-point plan for the development of the Perambur constituency, with scrapping the proposed waste-to-energy incinerator at the Kodungaiyur dump yard emerging as its main demand.
The federation also announced a mass protest on October 18, when it plans to mobilise around 10,000 people to press the State government to abandon the proposed 2,100-tonne capacity waste incineration project.
The demands were presented at the ‘Perambur Constituency People’s Wealth and Wellness Public Gathering’ held at a private hall in Kodungaiyur.
Representatives of 31 residents’ welfare associations, politicians, and other stakeholders participated in the event.
The federation’s blueprint seeks to make Perambur free of garbage and flooding, ensure quality drinking water and healthcare, improve education, create employment opportunities for youth, and develop more green public spaces.
A key proposal is the completion of biomining at the 352-acre Kodungaiyur dump yard to reclaim the land.
FNCRWA president TK Shanmugam said that the October 18 protest, titled ‘Deepam Yendhi Sangamam Aavom’, would be organised under the banner, North Chennai Development A Generation’s Dream.
“Around 10,000 people are expected to participate. Residents from Perambur and RK Nagar constituencies will gather holding lamps to urge the government to abandon the waste-to-energy incineration project at the Kodungaiyur dump yard,” Shanmugam told DT Next.
The federation has demanded that the government reopen 168 Micro Composting Centres and 88 Material Recovery Facilities and adopt its proposed Green Chennai Initiative instead of relying on large-scale waste incineration.
It has proposed developing an environmental research park and botanical gardens on the reclaimed land, besides establishing an IT park to create job opportunities for young people, students and researchers.
The master plan also calls for a feasibility study for a Metro Rail extension from Washermanpet to Red Hills through Basin Bridge, Vyasarpadi, MKB Nagar, Erukkancheri High Road, Moolakadai and Madhavaram.
It has also sought an elevated road from Moolakadai flyover to Ambedkar Arts College and widening of key road stretches, including the Perambur Railway Station-Moolakadai corridor.
Other demands include replacing the old underground sewerage network, prevent sewage contamination of drinking water, deepening of the Captain Cotton and Kodungaiyur canals on a war footing and the speedy completion of bridges across Captain Cotton Canal, Mullai Nagar, North and South Avenue and Kaveri Street.
Addressing the gathering, TN Housing Board chairman V Shiva said that efforts were under way to improve roads and replace electricity infrastructure in the constituency.
“With the monsoon approaching, around 210 workers have been deployed across the constituency for dewatering and maintenance works,” he said. “Drinking water, drainage and road connectivity are immediate priorities.”
Ward 35 councillor Jeevan said that he had opposed the incinerator project in Corporation council meetings and would continue to press for its withdrawal, citing public welfare concerns.
Dr T Senthamil Pari, chairman of KVT Multi Speciality Hospital, said, “The removal of the Kodungaiyur dump yard is essential for the long-term development of the constituency.”