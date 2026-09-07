FNCRWA unveils 10-point plan to develop Perambur

The federation also announced a mass protest on October 18, when it plans to mobilise around 10,000 people to press the State government to abandon the proposed 2,100-tonne capacity waste incineration project.

The demands were presented at the ‘Perambur Constituency People’s Wealth and Wellness Public Gathering’ held at a private hall in Kodungaiyur.

Representatives of 31 residents’ welfare associations, politicians, and other stakeholders participated in the event.

The federation’s blueprint seeks to make Perambur free of garbage and flooding, ensure quality drinking water and healthcare, improve education, create employment opportunities for youth, and develop more green public spaces.

A key proposal is the completion of biomining at the 352-acre Kodungaiyur dump yard to reclaim the land.

FNCRWA president TK Shanmugam said that the October 18 protest, titled ‘Deepam Yendhi Sangamam Aavom’, would be organised under the banner, North Chennai Development A Generation’s Dream.