Flyover works: Traffic diversion in Chennai from June 5

CHENNAI: Owing to construction work of the new flyover across the RK Nagar Railway Level Crossing in New Washermenpet, from Vaidyanathan Bridge to the RK Nagar Junction, traffic will be diverted from Saturday (June 6) onwards, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) said.
Vehicles heading towards Korukkupet from IOCL must turn left at the Vaidyanathan flyover and take TH Road to reach the Korukkupet Junction.
Light motor vehicles (LMVs) heading to IOCL from the RK Nagar New flyover should turn right at the RK Nagar Junction, proceed via Korukkupet Railway Gate, take TH Road, and turn right at the Vaidyanathan Flyover to reach the IOCL Junction.
LMVs heading to IOCL from the RK Nagar New flyover should turn right at the RK Nagar Junction, proceed via Korukkupet Railway Gate, continue onto TH Road, and then turn right at Vaidyanathan Flyover to reach the IOCL Junction.
LMVs towards IOCL via the Meenambal flyover must turn right at KNS Depot or turn left at the RK Nagar Junction, proceed via Chunnambu Kalvai Road, and then turn right to reach the IOCL Junction.
Buses and heavy vehicles heading to IOCL via Moolakothalam must proceed straight to Mint Junction, turn left, and travel via Kannan Roundabout, TH Road, and Vaidyanathan Flyover to reach IOCL.
LMVs heading to IOCL via Moolakothalam must turn left at the RK Nagar Junction, travel via Chunnambu Kalvai Road and Annai Sathya Nagar, and then turn right to reach the IOCL Junction.