Flyover works: Traffic diversion in Chennai from June 5

Vehicles heading towards Korukkupet from IOCL must turn left at the Vaidyanathan flyover and take TH Road to reach the Korukkupet Junction.

Light motor vehicles (LMVs) heading to IOCL from the RK Nagar New flyover should turn right at the RK Nagar Junction, proceed via Korukkupet Railway Gate, take TH Road, and turn right at the Vaidyanathan Flyover to reach the IOCL Junction.