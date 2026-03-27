Flying squad seizes gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 77 crore in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special flying squad team in Chennai has seized a huge cache of unauthorized gold and silver ornaments valued at approximately Rs 77 crore during a vehicle inspection in Ashok Nagar on Thursday night.
The operation was carried out by the Zone-10 SST (Static Surveillance Team) Main Team under the Kumaran Nagar Police Station limits.
According to police sources, the team was conducting routine vehicle checks around 11.45 pm on Thursday when they intercepted a vehicle (registration number TN 09 DK 3726) belonging to a private firm. Upon inspection, the officials found that while the company in question had permits for approximately 20 vehicles to transport jewelry and goods, the specific vehicle in question lacked the required authorization and documentation.
The ornaments were transported in a single vehicle, and the absence of valid papers led to the seizure of both the vehicle and its contents.
The seized property weighs a total of 381.762 kilograms, consisting of gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 77.29 crore.
The individual in charge of the consignment was identified as Dilip Kumar (35), a Deputy Manager wit logistics firm. The company is located in Ekkattuthangal, Guindy.
Following the seizure, the ornaments were taken to the Zone-10 office in Thyagaraya Nagar constituency for investigation. They were subsequently handed over to the Income Tax Department in Nungambakkam at around 1.30 am.