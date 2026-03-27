Flying squad seizes gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 77 crore in Chennai

The operation was carried out by the Zone-10 SST (Static Surveillance Team) Main Team under the Kumaran Nagar Police Station limits.

According to police sources, the team was conducting routine vehicle checks around 11.45 pm on Thursday when they intercepted a vehicle (registration number TN 09 DK 3726) belonging to a private firm. Upon inspection, the officials found that while the company in question had permits for approximately 20 vehicles to transport jewelry and goods, the specific vehicle in question lacked the required authorization and documentation.