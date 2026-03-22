Flying squad seizes gold, silver jewellery worth Rs 20 cr in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: The Election flying squad personnel seized 13.4 kg of gold and 34.26 kg of silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 20 crore from a van in Anakaputhur on Sunday.
The vehicle, operated by a private logistics company, was carrying 24 boxes destined for outlets in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur of a major jewellery showroom.
The officials stopped the van during routine checks. Staff travelling with the consignment could not produce valid documents for the bullion, prompting the squad to impound the cargo and hand it to Pallavaram Returning Officer. The seized items were moved to the Pallavaram Tahsildar office, where election officers verified the absence of papers and alerted the Income Tax Department.
Tax officials took custody of the van and the jewellery in Nungambakkam for further inquiry. The Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state following the March 15 announcement made by the Election Commission regarding the Assembly Election scheduled for April 23.