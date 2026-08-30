Flyer uses wheelchair to avoid checking, nabbed with high-grade ganja from Thailand worth Rs 3 crore

According to Customs, an AirAsia flight from Thailand via Kuala Lumpur landed at Chennai airport in the early hours of Sunday. Officials were monitoring passengers and stopping those found suspicious for questioning.

The 48-year-old passenger arrived in a wheelchair, cleared immigration, collected his baggage from the conveyor belt, and attempted to exit through the Green Channel claiming he had no goods to declare.

However, the Customs officers deployed there found him to be suspicious and stopped him. During questioning, they found that the man had no medical condition requiring a wheelchair, which gave rise to the suspicion that he was using the wheelchair as a ruse to avoid scrutiny.