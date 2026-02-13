Flyer from Bangkok smuggles exotic wildlife species, nabbed at Chennai airport

Based on specific intelligence, Customs officials were checking the passengers who arrived from Bangkok and intercepted an Indian passenger based on suspicion. After a detailed examination of his checked-in baggage, officials recovered 31 exotic wildlife species, including nine African spurred tortoises, four iguanas, one eastern water dragon (a sub-aquatic lizard), 12 ball pythons, one albino corn snake, three blue-tongued skinks (a variety of lizard) and one white-sided kingsnake.

Officials said the animals were concealed inside two electric appliances, which were further hidden among the personal belongings. The passenger did not have any valid import certificate or licence required for the legal import of such wildlife species, officials said.