Flyer from Bangkok smuggles exotic wildlife species, nabbed at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Chennai Customs seized 31 exotic wildlife species smuggled from Bangkok and arrested a passenger at Chennai airport on Wednesday.
Based on specific intelligence, Customs officials were checking the passengers who arrived from Bangkok and intercepted an Indian passenger based on suspicion. After a detailed examination of his checked-in baggage, officials recovered 31 exotic wildlife species, including nine African spurred tortoises, four iguanas, one eastern water dragon (a sub-aquatic lizard), 12 ball pythons, one albino corn snake, three blue-tongued skinks (a variety of lizard) and one white-sided kingsnake.
Officials said the animals were concealed inside two electric appliances, which were further hidden among the personal belongings. The passenger did not have any valid import certificate or licence required for the legal import of such wildlife species, officials said.
Later, a wildlife inspector verified the species and certified that they fall under the provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The seized animals have since been sent back to their country of origin.
During preliminary questioning, the passenger reportedly admitted that he had smuggled the wildlife for monetary gain. He was arrested under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, read with the Customs Act, 1965, and produced before the Judicial Magistrate for remand. Further investigation is currently under way.