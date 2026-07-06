Flyer arrested for smuggling 3 kg ganja from Bangkok in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Customs officials seized 3 kg of hydroponic ganja and arrested a man at the city airport on Sunday (July 5).
The seized contraband, worth Rs 3 crore, was smuggled in from Bangkok.
Based on specific intelligence that narcotic substances were being smuggled into Chennai on a flight from Bangkok, officers from the Air Intelligence Unit kept a close watch on passengers arriving on the international flight late at night.
During the screening, officials grew suspicious of a 38-year-old Tamil Nadu man who had returned from Thailand after claiming to have travelled as a tourist.
The flyer gave evasive replies during questioning, following which the officials escorted him to the Customs office and searched his baggage.
The search revealed five concealed parcels inside his luggage. On opening the packages, they found 3 kg of high-grade hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 3 crore.
The contraband was seized, and the passenger was arrested.
During preliminary interrogation, the Customs officials found that the accused had acted as a drug courier for a smuggling network.
Officers are now attempting to identify the kingpin and other members of the network.