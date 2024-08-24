Flooding unavoidable in Chennai this monsoon, says Corporation Commissioner

CHENNAI: With the clock ticking towards the onset of northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is all set to begin monsoon-preparatory works and also announce alerts for the public from the middle of September.

As many as 4,000 roads have been identified as low-lying areas based on the last four floods in the capital city. Though there are storm water drains in these roads, water stagnation is expected, and so, measures have been intensified.

“The thumb rule is when the city receives 10-12 cm of rain during the monsoon seasons, it’s considered safe, as it’s within the carrying-capacity of the SWDs and rivers. The moment it rises to 20 cm within 24 hours, and 40 cm in two days, we have no option but to go for a relief operation,” said GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran. “Based on the reports in the last four floods – 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023, at least 4,000 roads in all 15 zones have been identified as low-lying areas. There will be water stagnation on these roads though there are SWDs.”

The Corporation has planned to interlink with the existing SWDs or install additional motor pumps to pump out the stagnating water from these roads. Similarly, the commissioner stated that the SWD construction, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is almost over. The ongoing construction funded by the KfW, a German development bank, would take at least a year to finish. “The SWD is a long-term reform and the project is taken on priority-basis in the city. Since, the southern part of the city is close to the coastal region, the construction is carried out in a phased manner. In the next 2-3 years, Chennai will become resilient,” he added.

The GCC is preparing to keep motor pumps ready in low-lying areas, and also in places where SWDs are not linked to each other. The mapping of such places is over. Zonal-level officials will install five pumps in each ward, if needed.

During the recent rain, the Corporation’s task of pumping out stagnated water became complicated due to the ongoing construction work of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). Kumaragurubaran stated, “The CMRL has formed a technical committee and inspected 30 locations where there might be challenges during the monsoon. It has given a report to IIT-M for a background check and later, will inform CMRL to implement it. Mostly, we’ll install additional chute pipes and motor pumps in those areas.”

During the last two monsoon seasons, north Chennai was adversely affected. The GCC-head pointed out that the entire neighbourhood was in bad shape, and hence, measures would be intensified this year.

“The restoration work of the Buckingham canal, maintained by the Water Resources Department, has been delayed due to financial crises. If it’s desilted and restored, it can prevent inundation in north Chennai in the future,” he stated.

From mid-September, several precautionary measures would be carried out such as installing relief centres and decentralised kitchens, acquiring boats, and roping in volunteers. Around 388 Amma Canteens and 35 cluster kitchens would be fully equipped to provide food at relief centres.

One of the challenges faced by the civic authorities was that people don’t prefer to stay in relief centres. Instead, they urge the local body to drain out stagnated water soon. “So, the Corporation will send alerts to residents and instruct them to stock sufficient food. Instead of milk packets, they can buy and store in tetra packs and have milk powders that would sustain for a longer period,” opined Kumaragurubaran.

In the complaint cell and Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), manpower will be increased with an additional 100 workers. Also, a 12-member team has been formed to cross-check with the individual if his/her complaint was addressed. Only he/she confirms that an official addressed the complaint, it would be closed; else, it would remain open.