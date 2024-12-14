Flooded Madras War Cemetery robs peace of the dead

CHENNAI: The Madras War Cemetery on Mount Poonamallee Road, which holds significance in world history, is now a literal watery grave, with excess rainwater stagnating there, due to the negligence of the civic body that has not undertaken maintenance in the area for years.

The cemetery was constructed to receive martyrs from civil and cantonment cemeteries of the Second World War from South and East of India. The cemetery contains 856 burials.

The War Memorial, which is also situated inside the cemetery, holds the names of more than 1,000 servicemen martyred during the First World War. Currently, the cemetery is maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

“The area has been prone to waterlogging for many years. There has been a flood control wall that was created by the authorities associated with the War Cemetery. It was later removed by the Corporation officials due to the waterlogging in the road,” said well-informed sources. “The wall that was constructed at a cost of few lakhs was demolished. Now, as the war cemetery is situated in a low-lying area, excess rainwater from the road flows into the cemetery and stagnates there.”

When DT Next visited the cemetery, it found that the water was pumped outside using the motor through a culvert. The otherwise beautiful cemetery, which was a green space, is now covered with excess water. Sandbags are kept in the entrance to prevent more water from flowing inside.

“There is no storm water drain in the area where the War Cemetery is situated,” added the source. “The Metro Rail construction has also added to the waterlogging in the area. The cemetery holds the remains of soldiers from the World War. It should be protected by the civic authorities.”