Flooded Hosur-Krishnagiri NH hits traffic, residential areas inundated in Tirupur

CHENNAI: Vehicle movement on the Hosur-Krishnagiri National Highways was thrown out of gear due to inundation of the arterial stretch following heavy overnight rains in Hosur region.

Motorists had a tough time wading through the flooded NH resulting in traffic snarls. Because of floods, the vehicles bound to Krishnagiri were diverted through Rayakottai. Two-wheeler riders, who braved through the inundated road, got trapped in the middle after their vehicles developed a snag.

Inundation of the road caused innumerable difficulties to students and officer goers in the morning. However, by noon, the stagnated water started to drain out gradually to resume normalcy.

Water stagnation also reported opposite to the bus terminus, Rayakottai Road Circle and in some low lying areas in Shoolagiri.

The flooded Hosur-Krishnagiri NH

In Tirupur, the residents of Mahalakshmi Nagar and Kavitha Nagar near Angeripalayam staged a protest on Monday morning after sewage mixed water entered their houses following rains at night. They claimed to have spent sleepless night and also lost their valuables in the water.

After the civic body officials assured to commence works to raise the walls of sewage canals to prevent sewage from overflowing and ensure proper draining of rainwater, the residents withdrew their protest.

In Coimbatore, tourists were barred from visiting ‘Kavi Aruvi’ in Pollachi due to floods on Monday following heavy rains in the Western Ghats all through night. A decision on reopening the falls will be taken by the forest department based on water flow. Rains also lashed out in several other parts of Western districts.