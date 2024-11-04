Flood-wary Velachery residents arm themselves with boats, lifejackets

CHENNAI: In advanced preparedness for future floods, residents of Tansi Nagar Welfare Association at Velacheryhave purchased three rubber boats, lifebuoy and safety jackets as the first spell of northeast monsoon caused severe inundation in the area.

Velachery is among the first victims to fall prey when the city faces northeast monsoons and severe rains.

Residents lamented that the Chennai Corporation sends 25 boats and it takes more than an hour for them to return and pick up the other residents.

“As it is a never-ending issue in the locality during the monsoon, we have purchased three rubber boats for now. We have 10 volunteers ready to take the residents in the boats. We will utilise the boats if there is a flood situation this season. If this initiative works, we will purchase additional boats in the future,” said M Balakrishnan, secretary of Tansi Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

The locals have spent Rs 15,000 to buy three rubber boats. They are willing to spend more on permanent boats based on the situation. On the other hand, the residents were worried that only a few people get milk and water distributed by the local body. So, they have arranged to provide milk and drinking water to the residents affected during the floods. “The volunteers will distribute one litre of milk and water per house. We have also planned to prepare and distribute food for the residents in case of floods in the city,” added Balakrishnan.