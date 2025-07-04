Floating solar panels to power Chennai Metro Water plants

CHENNAI: In a major step toward promoting renewable energy, the State has proposed to employ a private player to curate a feasibility report for the installation of solar rooftops and floating solar plants to power up Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board sites and three lakes.

The CMWSSB, or Metro Water, through the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) mooted a plan to install renewable energy sources to bring down the costs of running its sites, including desal plants, pumping stations and water distribution stations.

As per its assessment, the CMWSSB spends around Rs 300 crore per year to run its sites, and the metro board expects the spending to go higher as it inducted new plants. Hence, the CMWSSB is proposing to install solar rooftops and floating solar plants to reduce the energy consumption for operation and maintenance.

Subsequently, the CMWSSB requested the TNUIFSL to appoint a suitable consultant for the preparation of a feasibility study report for harnessing renewable energy through Project Development Grant Fund (PGDF) with funding from KfW Development Bank.

According to the project details, solar floating plants are being considered at Poondi, Chembarambakkam and Redhills lakes under the public-private partnership model.

Further, the metro water also proposed a list of water treatment plants, desalination plants, sewage treatment plants, water distribution stations and sewage pumping stations to install solar rooftops.

The Chembarambakkam water treatment plant, with a capacity of 530 million litres per day (MLD), Nemeli desalination plant with 110 MLD capacity, sixteen sewage treatment plants, 119 water distribution stations, 342 sewage pumping stations and 222 office buildings of CMWSSB were listed to be equipped with renewable energy.

The consultant should collect the sanctioned load, historical energy consumption data (electricity, fuel, cost etc.) across different facilities, processes, and equipment, said a CMWSSB official.

It also analyses historical energy consumption data and projects future energy requirements in each of the CMWSSB's locations considering its growth plans and expansion strategies, he said.

The consultant should also develop a detailed financial model for the recommended renewable energy projects and study the flood mitigation measures and climate resilience strategies for proposed renewable energy projects, particularly those located in coastal or flood-prone areas, he added.

Based on the findings of the feasibility study, CMWSSB aims to develop and implement a sustainable and cost-effective renewable energy strategy.