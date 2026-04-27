Flights to Chennai cost three times more after election, tickets cross Rs 30,000

CHENNAI: Airfares to Chennai from key southern cities have shot up to nearly three times their usual rates, with fares on some routes jumping from around Rs 5,000 to over Rs 30,000 as post-election travel demand peaks.
With Monday marking the return to work after the long weekend, thousands of passengers heading back after casting their votes have triggered an unprecedented rush. Limited seat availability on flights from Thoothukudi, Madurai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore has pushed ticket prices sharply higher.
On the Madurai-Chennai route, fares have spiked from Rs 5,099 to Rs 32,508, while Thoothukudi-Chennai tickets have risen from Rs 5,354 to Rs 17,089.
Tiruchy-Chennai fares have climbed from Rs 4,551 to Rs 14,310, and Coimbatore-Chennai from Rs 4,634 to Rs 11,149.
Airports across these cities have seen heavy passenger traffic since Sunday night, with most flights operating at full capacity. The steep hike has left many travellers scrambling for alternatives, adding to post-poll travel stress.