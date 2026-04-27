Flights to Chennai cost three times more after election, tickets cross Rs 30,000

With Monday marking the return to work after the long weekend, thousands of passengers heading back after casting their votes have triggered an unprecedented rush. Limited seat availability on flights from Thoothukudi, Madurai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore has pushed ticket prices sharply higher.

On the Madurai-Chennai route, fares have spiked from Rs 5,099 to Rs 32,508, while Thoothukudi-Chennai tickets have risen from Rs 5,354 to Rs 17,089.

Tiruchy-Chennai fares have climbed from Rs 4,551 to Rs 14,310, and Coimbatore-Chennai from Rs 4,634 to Rs 11,149.