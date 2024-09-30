Flights from Chennai- Delhi cancelled due to shortage of passengers

CHENNAI: Two flights from Delhi to Chennai and Chennai to Delhi, were cancelled on Monday due to shortage of passengers.

According to media reports, the Vistara Airlines passenger flight scheduled to leave from Delhi at 7:50 am and arrive at Chennai Domestic Airport at 10:45 am was cancelled.

In the return direction, the flight, which was to depart from Chennai Domestic Airport at 11:25 am and arrive in Delhi at 2:20 pm, also stands cancelled.

Passengers who had reserved tickets for these flights have been transferred to other flights.

According to a Chennai Airport official, the cancellation of the flights was due to insufficient passengers and operational reasons.