Flight service disrupted at Chennai airport due to IAF air show mock drill; check details

CHENNAI: The arrival and departure flight services at the Chennai Airport were reschedule on Tuesday due to IAF airshow mock drill.

Reports also stated that the city airport was closed for one and an half hour, from 1.45 pm until 3.15 pm.

The US-Bangla Airlines passenger flight from Chennai to Dhaka that was set to take off from Chennai International Airport at 1:55 PM, flew 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time at 1:45 PM.

14 flights which are scheduled to depart from Chennai to Singapore, Dhaka, Jaffna, and Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad are rescheduled to depart from Chennai after 3.15 pm, reports added.

The flights scheduled to arrive at Chennai from Jaffna, Colombo, Abu Dhabi, Dhaka, Madurai and Delhi would arrive after 3.15 pm.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a notification in this regard.

The airlines have been sending messages to the passengers since last night to inform them about the changes in flight timings.

The IAF air show program will be held at Marina Beach 6th October (Sunday)