Flavours of the delta: Savour seven-course meal at Sangamithirai’s Marudham, inspired by Tamil Nadu’s fertile landscapes

For him, the focus on Marudham is also a recognition of the people who make that landscape possible. “Without farmers, we are not,” he says.

The chef says the menu is the result of research across nearly 100 villages, where the team documented what people ate for breakfast, main meals, evening snacks, festivals and temple offerings before sorting the dishes into menus.

The result is organised around rivers, including Vaigai, Bhavani, Siruvani and Pennai. The idea, Murthi explains, is not to represent one town per menu but to bring together food from different parts of the same river-fed region. “All the places are covered,” he says.