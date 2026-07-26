Flavours of Aadi: Traditional Kummayam and Aadi Paal recipes to celebrate the festive season

CHENNAI: Celebrate the auspicious Tamil month of Aadi with two traditional delicacies rich and aromatic Kummayam made with urad dal, rice, moong dal and jaggery, and creamy Aadi Paal prepared with fresh coconut milk, jaggery, ghee and cashews. These festive favourites bring together the authentic flavours and culinary traditions of the season.
KUMMAYAM
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE KUMMAYAM FLOUR
11⁄4 cups whole urad dal (250 g)
11⁄2 tbsp raw rice (25 g)
11⁄2 tbsp split yellow moong dal (25 g)
FOR THE KUMMAYAM
1 heaped cup kummayam flour
1⁄2 cup jaggery
1⁄2 cup palm jaggery
1⁄4 cup + 2 tbsp ghee 2 cups water
HOW TO MAKE
Add the jaggery and palm jaggery to a saucepan.
If using blocks, crush them before adding Pour in 2 cups of water and cook until the jaggery dissolves completely.
There is no need to check for syrup consistency Strain the liquid to remove impurities and allow it to cool completely Dry roast the urad dal over a low flame until lightly golden.
Do not let it brown. Transfer to a plate and let it cool Dry roast the raw rice until it puffs up slightly.
Remove and cool Dry roast the moong dal until golden and set aside to cool Once cooled, grind all three ingredients together to a fine powder Sieve the flour and discard any coarse particles.
If required, grind the coarse mixture again Measure out 1 heaped cup of the flour for the recipe and store the remaining flour in an airtight container Heat a teaspoon of ghee in a thick-bottomed kadai and lightly roast the measured flour until aromatic.
Remove from the heat and allow it to cool completely Add the cooled roasted flour to the cooled jaggery syrup and mix well to form a smooth batter.
It should be thick but pourable.
Add a little water only if needed Transfer the batter to a thick- bottomed kadai and cook over a low flame, stirring continuously to prevent lumps Add the ghee gradually in intervals instead of all at once.
Reserve a portion for serving Continue stirring as the mixture thickens and begins to absorb the ghee Cook until the mixture comes together into a soft ball and starts leaving the sides of the pan.
To check if it is done, dip your fingers in water and lightly touch the mixture. If it doesn’t stick, it is ready. Exercise caution while checking. Switch off the heat and mix in the remaining ghee, or drizzle it on top while serving. Serve the Kummayam warm with an extra drizzle of ghee.
AADI PAAL
INGREDIENTS
2 tsp ghee
5 cashews
1⁄4 tsp cardamom powder
A tiny piece of edible
camphor (optional)
FOR THE COCONUT MILK
11⁄2 cups freshly grated coconut
Water, as required
FOR THE JAGGERY SYRUP
1/3 cup jaggery
1⁄4 cup water
HOW TO MAKE
Add the grated coconut and 1 cup water to a mixer jar and blend for a minute Strain the mixture through a fine sieve or muslin cloth into a bowl, pressing well to extract the milk.
This is the first or thick coconut milk Return the coconut residue to the mixer jar and add 11⁄2 cups water.
Blend again for a few seconds Strain once more to extract the second or thin coconut milk Measure out 3⁄4 cup thick coconut milk and 1⁄4 cup thin coconut milk and keep aside To prepare the jaggery syrup, add the jaggery and 1⁄4 cup water to a pan.
Simmer until the jaggery dissolves completely Strain the syrup to remove any impurities and return it to the pan. Let it simmer for about 2 minutes or until it thickens slightly Add the thin coconut milk and mix well.
Simmer for another 2 minutes over a low flame Switch off the heat and add the thick coconut milk.
Stir gently Add the cardamom powder and a tiny piece of edible camphor, if using Heat the ghee in a small pan and fry the cashews until golden. Pour it over the payasam and mix well Serve warm or chilled