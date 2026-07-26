Flavours of Aadi: Traditional Kummayam and Aadi Paal recipes to celebrate the festive season

HOW TO MAKE

Add the jaggery and palm jaggery to a saucepan.

If using blocks, crush them before adding Pour in 2 cups of water and cook until the jaggery dissolves completely.

There is no need to check for syrup consistency Strain the liquid to remove impurities and allow it to cool completely Dry roast the urad dal over a low flame until lightly golden.

Do not let it brown. Transfer to a plate and let it cool Dry roast the raw rice until it puffs up slightly.

Remove and cool Dry roast the moong dal until golden and set aside to cool Once cooled, grind all three ingredients together to a fine powder Sieve the flour and discard any coarse particles.

If required, grind the coarse mixture again Measure out 1 heaped cup of the flour for the recipe and store the remaining flour in an airtight container Heat a teaspoon of ghee in a thick-bottomed kadai and lightly roast the measured flour until aromatic.

Remove from the heat and allow it to cool completely Add the cooled roasted flour to the cooled jaggery syrup and mix well to form a smooth batter.

It should be thick but pourable.

Add a little water only if needed Transfer the batter to a thick- bottomed kadai and cook over a low flame, stirring continuously to prevent lumps Add the ghee gradually in intervals instead of all at once.

Reserve a portion for serving Continue stirring as the mixture thickens and begins to absorb the ghee Cook until the mixture comes together into a soft ball and starts leaving the sides of the pan.

To check if it is done, dip your fingers in water and lightly touch the mixture. If it doesn’t stick, it is ready. Exercise caution while checking. Switch off the heat and mix in the remaining ghee, or drizzle it on top while serving. Serve the Kummayam warm with an extra drizzle of ghee.