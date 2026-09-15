Flat owners in Tiruneermalai lament over exorbitant property tax on homes of identical size

The complex has more than 700 flats that were previously under Tiruneermalai panchayat. After the area came under the Tambaram Corporation in 2021, they alleged, property-tax assessments began varying widely even for similarly sized flats.

“Flats of the same size are being assessed differently. Some residents pay around Rs 3,000 every six months, while others are being asked to pay Rs 15,000 for the same period,” said resident S Suriyanarayanan.

They cite the example of 3BHK flats measuring around 1,431 sq ft. “A flat that earlier paid around Rs 6,000 a year is now being assessed at Rs 30,000 a year. Many flat owners are facing such steep increases,” lamented an apartment owner.