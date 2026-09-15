Flat owners in Tiruneermalai lament over exorbitant property tax on homes of identical size

CHENNAI: Residents of Jains Alpine Meadows apartment complex in Tiruneermalai have alleged that the Tambaram Corporation is levying different property taxes on flats of the same size.
The complex has more than 700 flats that were previously under Tiruneermalai panchayat. After the area came under the Tambaram Corporation in 2021, they alleged, property-tax assessments began varying widely even for similarly sized flats.
“Flats of the same size are being assessed differently. Some residents pay around Rs 3,000 every six months, while others are being asked to pay Rs 15,000 for the same period,” said resident S Suriyanarayanan.
They cite the example of 3BHK flats measuring around 1,431 sq ft. “A flat that earlier paid around Rs 6,000 a year is now being assessed at Rs 30,000 a year. Many flat owners are facing such steep increases,” lamented an apartment owner.
Concurring with him was Suriyanarayanan who added that the issue affected flats that had not been assessed earlier. “When owners now approach the Corporation for assessment, they are being asked to pay Rs 15,000 or more every six months. The Corporation should explain the basis for fixing such different amounts for flats of similar size,” he opined.
Residents also alleged discrepancies in Solid Waste User Charges collected along with property tax. According to them, the charges vary between Rs180, Rs 300 and Rs 600 every six months, even within the same apartment complex. “I pay Rs 600 every six months, while the flat next to mine pays only Rs 180. We live in the same complex and receive the same garbage collection service. Why should the charges be different?” fumed another owner.
They also alleged that Corporation officials had not provided a proper explanation despite repeated representations. They have sought a review of the property-tax assessments and uniformity in waste collection charges.
Repeated attempts by DT Next to contact Tambaram Corporation officials proved futile.