'Flasha' lounge yet to become reality at Chennai airport

International passengers arriving in Chennai usually spend long hours inside the airport to complete procedures. This includes lengthy queues at immigration counters and baggage collection from conveyor belts, a process that often takes more than an hour.

Even after exiting the terminal, passengers continue to struggle to reach the pickup point located at the multi-level car parking facility. Many are forced to wait for battery-operated vehicles to reach them. Due to long queues, several passengers choose to walk nearly one kilometre to the parking complex and then go up to the fourth floor, where the pickup point is located.

Passengers have repeatedly complained that such prolonged waiting and inconvenience are not commonly seen at other major international airports in India and that the situation is dire at Chennai Airport.

Passengers believed the facility would reduce the difficulties they currently face and improve the overall arrival experience at the airport.

However, despite the original completion target of October 2024, construction remains unfinished even in May 2026.

Airport officials had earlier said that the facility would likely become operational by late November or early December last year, and later indicated that it could open in January 2026. Yet the project has still not been completed.

Sources said that delays by the private contractor in completing the work within the timeframe are among the key reasons behind the prolonged construction.

Passengers have urged the Airports Authority of India to speed up the remaining work and bring the long-awaited Flasha passenger lounge into operation at the earliest, considering the thousands who use Chennai Airport daily.