Flag pole touches power cable near Tambaram, AIADMK man dies

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old AIADMK member was electrocuted while painting the party flag pole, near Tambaram on Thursday.

The deceased, Kamesh of Mappedu near Selaiyur, was an auto-rickshaw driver and an AIADMK member.

His father Kabali is the ward secretary of AIADMK.

On Thursday morning, Kamesh was cleaning and painting the flag poles in the locality ahead of the birth anniversary of party founder and former chief minister MG Ramachandran.

When Kamesh was painting a pole, it got tilted and touched the overhead electric cable.

As Kamesh was touching the pole in bare hands, he suffered an electric shock.

The onlookers immediately rushed him to a private hospital nearby but there he was declared dead.

On information, officials from Selaiyur police station visited the spot and sent his body for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet GH.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.