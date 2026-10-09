Fix it, don’t bin it: Chennai's Repair Cafe gets children tinkering

When Repair Cafe began its activities in Chennai two years ago, there were plenty of doubts about how the idea would be received. Since then, the initiative has conducted several workshops, including sessions aimed at children and has been holding them once every three months.

The next children’s Repair Cafe will be held on October 10 at Casa Grande Elan, Thazhambur, from 10 am to 1 pm.

The sessions are open to children above eight, accompanied by a parent. They can bring two or three items from home, such as small electrical appliances or remote-controlled cars. With the help of mentors, the parent and child work together to open the item, troubleshoot the problem and attempt to get it working again.

For Meena, who has been driving the Repair Cafe initiative in Chennai, the workshops are as much about building confidence as they are about repairing things.