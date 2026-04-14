Fix basic infrastructure issues, RWAs urges Tamil Nadu government

From the IT corridor to North Chennai, and Anna Nagar to T Nagar, drainage failures and water management remain among the most consistent concerns.

In Velachery, residents have called for widening of storm water channels and restoration of natural outflows to address repeated inundation. “Encroachment around Velachery lake should be removed, and a bund should be constructed on the south side to resolve the flooding,” said Geetha Ganesh, secretary of AGS Colony RWA (Velachery West).

In Tambaram, the Chitlapakkam Rising Group (CRG) has pushed for lake restoration under a structured ‘deflect, drain, desilt and deepen’ approach, along with expansion of underground sewerage to prevent contamination. The problem cuts across geographies.

In Ambattur, United Welfare Associations flagged sewage mixing with storm water drains, missing drainage networks and stagnation in several localities. In North Chennai, the Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association (FNCRWA) has called for large-scale restoration of canals, removal of encroachments along waterways and stricter control of industrial discharge.