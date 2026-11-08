Five years after steamy scenes got streamed during virtual hearing, MHC quashes case against lawyer

After the video clip of the lawyer went viral on social media on December 20, 2021, a division bench took suo motu cognisance of the incident and directed the CB-CID to register an FIR. Accordingly, a case was registered under Sections 228, 292 (2) (a) and 294 (a) of the IPC, and Section 67A of the IT Act.

According to the final report filed by the police, the lawyer had sexually exploited the woman, who worked as his office assistant and domestic help, on several occasions. He had allegedly taken advantage of her family's financial difficulties by offering her money, new clothes, and food, said the police.

The lawyer, RD Santhanakrishnan, filed a plea seeking to quash the pending criminal case. During the hearing, his counsel, C Paul Kanagaraj, contended that even if the final report and supporting materials were accepted in full, no offence was made out against him.

He argued that the incident had taken place inside a closed room in his advocate's office and not in a public place. He also submitted that the lawyer had no intention of insulting or interrupting judicial proceedings.