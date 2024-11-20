Five men arrested near Puzhal for possessing over 2 gm of meth

CHENNAI: Five persons were arrested near Puzhal on Tuesday for alleged possession of methamphetamine and recovered 2.1 grams of meth from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Kumaravel (46), Deepesh (24), Ameer Baashah (23), Parthiban and Subash. Police sources said that Kumarevel’s wife is a special sub-inspector, part of the High Court security team.

Police received a tip-off about the movement of meth near Padi flyover and nabbed the gang. Investigations revealed that the gang had used messaging platforms for selling and distribution.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial remand.