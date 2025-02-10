Five men arrested for container yard manager’s murder near Manali New Town

CHENNAI: Two days after a container yard manager was hacked to death by a gang, the Manali New Town police have arrested five men who were allegedly part of the attackers. The arrested persons were identified as Balaji, Shyam, Parthasarathy, Mugilan, and Manimaran. After questioning them, all five were presented before a magistrate, who sent them in judicial remand on Sunday.

The police said that the deceased, Sai Prashanth from Gudur in Andhra Pradesh, was the manager of the yard. He had sacked Balaji, a contract worker, apparently for leaving work early without prior permission or information on Wednesday, which caused disruption of work at the yard.

Enraged by his summary dismissal from the job, Balaji allegedly returned with an armed gang around 1 am Friday. After forcing their way into Prashanth’s cabin, they brutally attacked him with knives and iron rods, and killed him on the spot. Though he was rushed to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Prashanth was declared dead on arrival.