Container yard manager killed for sacking worker near Manali New Town

CHENNAI: In a revenge murder, an armed gang killed a container yard manager in his sleep for sacking one of the contract workers at the yard, near Manali New Town, in the early hours of Friday.

The incident happened at a private container yard in Vellivayal Chavadi near Manali New Town and the deceased was identified as Sai Prashanth (45), a native of Kudur, Andhra Pradesh.

The contract worker who was sacked the previous day was also one among the gang who brutally attacked Sai Prashanth.

According to the police, Sai Prashanth, who managed the yard and lived in an on-site room was attacked in his room while he was sleeping after a regular workday.

Police said the murder motive stemmed from anger triggered after Prashanth had sacked a worker named Balaji (25).

According to the police, Balaji and 15 other contract workers from Andhra Pradesh worked as load men at the container yard.

On February 5, as Balaji had left work before the scheduled time leading to delays in loading works, Sai Prashanth next morning questioned Balaji about him leaving before the scheduled time. An intense argument ensued and Prashanth sacked Balaji.

During the wee hours of Friday, Balaji with his associates Shyam (28), Sai Sarathy (32), Mukilan (30), and four others arrived at the container yard around 1 am on two motorcycles.

Despite being questioned by the night duty guards about their presence at odd hours, the group insisted on meeting the manager and forcefully barged into the premises. The assailants carrying sharp knives and iron rods went to Prashanth's room and attacked him in his sleep.

The assailants fled the spot after committing the crime. Prashanth sustained critical head injuries and died on the spot. Manali New Town police have registered a case and are hunting for the absconding suspects.