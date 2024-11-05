Five engineering students held in JJ Nagar for possession of narcotics

CHENNAI: Police arrested five students of a private engineering college for alleged possession of LSD stamps and MDMA tablets in JJ Nagar police limits.

Police seized 94 Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, 48 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets, and 700 gm of ganja from them.

According to an official statement from police, the accused got acquainted through the social media site, Reddit and identified buyers there and sold the drugs.

Based on a tip-off, JJ Nagar police picked up R Karthikeyan (21) on Sunday evening and found him in possession of 17 LSD stamps and 3 grams of OG kush ganja, one of the most uplifting cannabis strains available. The market rates for a gram of this narcotic substance range from Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000.

Based on inputs provided by Karthikeyan, a special team arrested four other students, Arvind Balaji (20) of Mandaveli, D Vatsal (21) of Guduvanchery, A Aaruni (20) and S Thrishan Sampath of Maraimalai Nagar.

The arrested students were taken to a government hospital where they were examined in the biochemistry lab. The results proved that they had consumed narcotic substances. The arrested persons were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Police appealed to the general public to pass on information about the sale of narcotics substances in their neighbourhood through the number 78710 78100.

Biochemical test, a boon to crack drug cases, says official

To strengthen the case against the arrested students, police also subjected them to scientific examination at a Government hospital which confirmed that they had also consumed drugs apart from possessing and selling them. “There are provisions in the NDPS Act that allow police to subject the suspects to such biochemical examinations. Facilities are available in two government hospitals in the city for such tests. The scientific confirmation that the accused also are drug consumers will come in handy when the case comes during the trial,” said a senior police officer.