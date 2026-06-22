Five boys escape from juvenile home in Chengalpattu

The observation home has juveniles from across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruchy, Salem, and Madurai, who have been involved in cases such as theft and robbery. The facility aims to rehabilitate them.

Alongside academic education, the inmates are trained in vocational trades. More than 30 students are currently enrolled at the school. Police said the escape occurred during the morning muster for daily tea. Inmates are routinely brought to the school grounds within the campus for tea. When the boys were brought out today, the five juveniles fled the premises.