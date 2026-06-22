Five boys escape from juvenile home in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Five juvenile delinquents escaped from the government observation home in Chengalpattu. The under-18 boys were serving sentences at the facility for various criminal cases and were held there as convicted inmates, according to initial reports.
The observation home has juveniles from across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruchy, Salem, and Madurai, who have been involved in cases such as theft and robbery. The facility aims to rehabilitate them.
Alongside academic education, the inmates are trained in vocational trades. More than 30 students are currently enrolled at the school. Police said the escape occurred during the morning muster for daily tea. Inmates are routinely brought to the school grounds within the campus for tea. When the boys were brought out today, the five juveniles fled the premises.
The Chengalpattu Town police were informed and have registered a case. An investigation is underway.
According to the probe, the on-duty guard locks the front gate and keeps the key in a nearby guard room. The five juveniles had reportedly observed this beforehand. On Sunday morning, they planned the escape, deceived the officers who had brought them tea, took the key from the guard's room, unlocked the front gate, and fled.
Police said that the five escapees were from various parts of Tamil Nadu. Information has been sent to police stations in the areas where the boys’ homes are located, and a search operation is underway to trace them.