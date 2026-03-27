Five arrested in Villivakkam for machete attack on father and son

CHENNAI: Five men, who attacked a man and his father with machetesfor questioning them for harassing his college-going sister, were arrested by the Villivakkam police.
The victims, Thirumal Murugan (52), a bakery employee from Ambedkar Nagar, and his son Gopi (23), sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
According to police, the attack took place on Thursday evening when Gopi was parking his motorcycle after returning home. A group of men confronted him and attacked with machetes. When his father rushed out hearing his cries, he too was assaulted before the assailants fled.
A complaint filed by Thirumal Murugan led to a police probe, which revealed that one of the accused, Kamesh, along with his associates, had been stalking and harassing Gopi's sister, a college student.
After the woman informed her family, Gopi confronted Kamesh and issued a warning, resulting in a heated argument and a scuffle. Police said the attack was an act of retaliation planned by Kamesh.
The officials traced and arrested Kamesh, Prasanna, Devendran, Ajithkumar, and Inock. All five were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is ongoing.