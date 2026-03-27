Five arrested in Villivakkam for machete attack on father and son

The victims, Thirumal Murugan (52), a bakery employee from Ambedkar Nagar, and his son Gopi (23), sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

According to police, the attack took place on Thursday evening when Gopi was parking his motorcycle after returning home. A group of men confronted him and attacked with machetes. When his father rushed out hearing his cries, he too was assaulted before the assailants fled.