Fishing ban hits Kasimedu supply, prices surge across Chennai markets

CHENNAI: Seafood lovers in Tamil Nadu are facing a significant pinch in their pockets as prices for popular fish varieties have nearly doubled following the commencement of the annual seasonal fishing ban.
The 61-day ban on the East Coast, which began on April 15, has seen supply plummet across major harbours. Eighteen days into the restriction, the impact on local markets is stark.
“Before the ban, we used to see around 180-200 tonnes of fish coming in every day at Kasimedu. Only country boats and fibre boats are operating. Because of that, arrivals have dwindled to just 15-25 tonnes,” said Ravi of the Anaithu Meenavargal Sangam. “Over 15,000 mechanised boats across major fishing hubs, including Nagapattinam, Rameswaram and Thoothukudi, are docked, which has affected overall supply.”
Across most varieties, prices per kilo have nearly doubled, with some witnessing increases of 80-100%. A kilo of vanjaram (king mackerel) is now selling for around Rs 1,600/kg, double its pre-ban rate of Rs 800. Similarly, sankara (red snapper) has risen from Rs 200 to Rs 400, while prawns and crab have doubled to Rs 600 and Rs 500 respectively. Other varieties such as black pomfret and paarai have also seen sharp increases.
Fishermen lamented that while small-scale fishing continued in around 610 coastal villages using fibre and country boats, the catch remains limited and insufficient to meet demand. The supply crunch has also reduced activity at not just landing points including Kasimedu. City markets including Pattinapakkam, which earlier saw hundreds of buyers, are now witnessing significantly lower footfall due to reduced availability.
To meet demand, traders say, they are sourcing supplies arriving from states such as Kerala and Karnataka through trucks and trains. However, these are often preserved stocks, and many consumers continue to prefer fresh catch from local landing centres despite higher prices.
With the ban set to continue for several more weeks, fishermen and traders say prices are likely to remain high.