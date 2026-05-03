Fishing ban hits Kasimedu supply, prices surge across Chennai markets

The 61-day ban on the East Coast, which began on April 15, has seen supply plummet across major harbours. Eighteen days into the restriction, the impact on local markets is stark.

“Before the ban, we used to see around 180-200 tonnes of fish coming in every day at Kasimedu. Only country boats and fibre boats are operating. Because of that, arrivals have dwindled to just 15-25 tonnes,” said Ravi of the Anaithu Meenavargal Sangam. “Over 15,000 mechanised boats across major fishing hubs, including Nagapattinam, Rameswaram and Thoothukudi, are docked, which has affected overall supply.”