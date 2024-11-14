Fishers’ complaints halt Rs 7,700 crore power plant near eco-sensitive Pulicat

CHENNAI: Just two petitions from the fishermen community to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change have halted a massive Rs 7,700 crore power project that the Chennai Power Generation Limited (CPGL), a subsidiary of General Mediterranean Holding, proposed despite opposition.

According to the minutes of the meeting (MoM) of the recently held Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), the representations were received on October 10 and October 30. “In the representations, it has been stated that the applicant (CPGL) has provided wrong information against the EDS (Essential Details Sought) raised by the Ministry on September 2,” the document said.

The CPGL has proposed to set up a Regassified Liquified Natural Gas (RLNG)-based combined cycle power plant of 900 MW in Kalanji and Kattupalli villages in Tiruvallur district, which is near Pulicat Birds Sanctuary.

It made an application to EAC seeking ‘Terms of Reference’ (ToR) for the project. ToR approval is necessary to carry out the environmental impact assessment (EIA) study, based on which the environmental clearances (EC) would be issued.

Responding to the EDS, CPGL submitted that Kosasthalaiyar River is 115 metres from the project site. However, fishermen of Kattupalli Kuppam and Tamil Nadu Fishermen Association complained that the river is only 60 metres away from the project site.

The CPGL stated that there are no national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, ecologically sensitive zones, or protected forest areas within 10 km of the proposed site. Fishermen pointed out the boundary of the Pulicat Bird Sanctuary is only 7 km from the project site. They said the entire project falls within the eco-sensitive zone. The fishermen also informed the EAC about the location of the Dutch cemetery, an archaeological monument located 7 km from the site. They also debunked the claims made in EDS about the location of a government school and said that the school is just 20 metres away.

As per the EDS reply, the school is 210 metres away. Above all, there was no information about the presence of Kalanji and Kattupalli Kuppam villages near the project site.

“Given the foregoing and after detailed deliberations, the Committee deferred the proposal for want of additional information from the project proponent. The project proponent shall submit a point-wise reply to the issues stated in the representation along with the requisite supporting documents,” the document added.

In addition, the Committee directed its sub-committee to undertake site visits to ascertain the various environmental concerns about the project and file its report.

The project is proposed for 31.16 hectares of land, and CPGL has already signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to supply RLNG through a pipeline from its Ennore port terminal. RLNG required for the power plant is 3.67 million metric standard cubic meters per day.

The gas-based power plant was initially conceived by the erstwhile TNEB in 1998 to set up a 1050 MW plant and obtained all the statutory clearance. However, the TIDCO dropped the proposal to establish the LNG terminal, which led to a change of fuel from Naphtha to imported coal in 2008. The coal project was also dropped due to land issues with the North Chennai Power Company. The CPGL again decided to switch to a gas-based combined cycle power plant and applied for EC. Environmentalists oppose the project, alleging that the power plant would destroy dense forests and sand dunes.