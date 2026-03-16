Fishermen in dock as bunks barred from supplying diesel in cans

Fishermen from several coastal hamlets in the city have raised concerns after petrol bunks refused to supply diesel in cans, warning that the move could severely disrupt fishing activities and threaten their livelihoods.



Fishermen from fishing hamlets in the Mylapore area, particularly Nochikuppam, traditionally purchase diesel in cans from petrol bunks located along Radhakrishnan Salai and near Mandaveli. The fuel is then transported to the shore and used to operate their fibre boats for daily fishing activities.



However, on March 14, fishermen who visited these petrol bunks to purchase diesel were reportedly denied supply in cans. When asked, the petrol bunk staff allegedly told them that police authorities had instructed them not to provide diesel in cans to anyone.



Speaking to DT Next, K Bharathi, an activist from the fisher community, said the decision has created serious difficulties, as fibre boats cannot be brought directly to petrol bunks like four-wheel vehicles for refuelling. If they are not allowed to buy diesel in cans, operating their boats becomes nearly impossible, he said.



If the issue is not resolved immediately, fishing operations using fibre boats could come to a halt in the coming days, directly affecting the livelihoods of many fishing families in the area, he warned.