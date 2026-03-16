Fishermen in dock as bunks barred from supplying diesel in cans

CHENNAI: A recent directive from the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to strictly enforce fuel dispensing safety guidelines has led to petrol bunks in Chennai refusing to supply diesel in cans, triggering concern among fishermen who rely on such purchases to operate their fibre boats.
Fishermen from several coastal hamlets in the city have raised concerns after petrol bunks refused to supply diesel in cans, warning that the move could severely disrupt fishing activities and threaten their livelihoods.
Fishermen from fishing hamlets in the Mylapore area, particularly Nochikuppam, traditionally purchase diesel in cans from petrol bunks located along Radhakrishnan Salai and near Mandaveli. The fuel is then transported to the shore and used to operate their fibre boats for daily fishing activities.
However, on March 14, fishermen who visited these petrol bunks to purchase diesel were reportedly denied supply in cans. When asked, the petrol bunk staff allegedly told them that police authorities had instructed them not to provide diesel in cans to anyone.
Speaking to DT Next, K Bharathi, an activist from the fisher community, said the decision has created serious difficulties, as fibre boats cannot be brought directly to petrol bunks like four-wheel vehicles for refuelling. If they are not allowed to buy diesel in cans, operating their boats becomes nearly impossible, he said.
If the issue is not resolved immediately, fishing operations using fibre boats could come to a halt in the coming days, directly affecting the livelihoods of many fishing families in the area, he warned.
The fishermen urged the State government and the Fisheries Department to intervene urgently and ensure that diesel is made available at nearby petrol bunks so that they can continue their fishing activities without disruption.
When asked, Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers’ Association general secretary SG Suresh told DT Next that the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas sent a notification to all retail petroleum dealers three days ago, directing them to strictly follow safety guidelines while dispensing fuel.
According to him, the notification warned that any violation of the safety norms would invite strict action.
“Due to panic-buying situations, some customers attempt to purchase petrol in unsafe plastic cans. When dealers refuse to supply fuel in such containers, arguments arise. Because of this, we have written to the Director General of Police seeking police protection for petrol outlets,” he said.
Suresh added that petrol bunks are willing to supply fuel, but only in certified aluminium cans for petrol and certified barrels for diesel, in line with safety regulations.