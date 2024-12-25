Fisherfolk protest against GCC’s plan to turn Marina Beach into tourist spot

CHENNAI: Fisherfolks living along the Loop Road near Marina Beach have been anxious for the last few months, especially after the new fish market was constructed. Now, they are alarmed over the Chennai Corporation’s plan to convert the Marina Beach into a tourist destination, which would adversely affect their livelihoods.

So, on Tuesday, fishermen of Nochikuppam staged a protest on Tuesday against the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) proposal for Marina Beach to earn a ‘Blue Flag’ tag.

The Corporation has planned to carry out various infrastructure facilities from Gandhi Salai to Nochikuppam along the Marina Beach stretch to obtain a Blue Flag certificate. An estimated cost of Rs 6 crore has been allocated for the project. Additionally, the local body has also floated a tender for Rs 17 lakh to conduct a feasibility study to redevelop Loop Road to attract tourists.

Following the tender process of these projects, fishermen of Nochikuppam are against the developmental works. More than 50 fishermen and vendors staged a protest demanding the State government to withdraw the projects.

“As a part of this project, authorities have decided to remove the fishing boats up to 2 km in this stretch. Already our business has been affected after shifting to the new fish market. Now, this project, which will definitely attract tourists, will worsen fishermen’s livelihoods. It will make it impossible to live in this hamlet. Also, they might evict the entire stalls on the roadside till Srinivasapuram,” said J Kosumani, a fisherman and resident of Nochikuppam.

Later, fishermen and vendors withdrew the protest and decided to meet GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran on December 26 to discuss their demands. They urged the civic body to withdraw the Blue Flag project and set up a shelter on the roadside for fish vendors of Nochikuppam since their sales have been severely impacted after shifting to the new market.

“Additionally, we have also requested the authorities to announce hamlets from Nochikuppam to Srinivasapuram as a Fisheries Conservation Zone. If they obtain Blue Flag certificate and carry out developmental works along the Loop Road, it will affect more than 200 families at Nochikuppam. Based on the meeting with the Commissioner, the decision will be made regarding more protests,” said S Ethiraj, another fisherman at Nochikuppam.

Fishermen and vendors stated that if the Corporation failed to withdraw the projects at Marina Beach and Loop Road, they would stage a road roko until the State government responded positively to their demands.















