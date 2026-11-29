"We are not encroachers or invaders. If there are violations, action should be taken against those responsible. The fish stalls should be regulated rather than removed. If a wider road is needed, the authorities can expand Santhome High Road. Loop Road is not meant for heavy vehicles," he said.

Bharathi suggested that the authorities construct a temporary facility along the shoreline to allow fishermen to sell their catch.

R Sarala, a fish vendor, said the modern fish market constructed on Loop Road had failed to accommodate the fishing community. The space allotted was insufficient for all vendors, she alleged. "The GCC took the decision on its own, and it has ended in failure," she said.