CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) drive to clear shops along Loop Road has sparked resentment among fishing families, who say the stretch between Nochikuppam and Srinivasapuram is not just a road but a traditional fishing and trading hub that supports hundreds of families.
The Corporation removed 43 shops, including 27 fishing stalls and 16 small and bulk shops, on Saturday, with police assistance, as part of its effort to clear obstructions to vehicular movement and comply with a Madras High Court order in a contempt case.
Residents, however, said the clearance drive put their livelihoods at risk and raised concerns over road safety. They pointed out fishermen had to cross the road to bring in their catch, while fast-moving vehicles posed a constant threat to vendors and residents.
K Kanimma, a fish vendor, said her family had lived and worked along the shore for generations. "Our father, mother and grandparents have all been here. The men catch fish, and we sell it after storing it. We are repeatedly asked to move from one place to another without any explanation. We live here and will not leave," she said.
K Bharathi, president of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said people had been living in the 10 hamlets between Nochikuppam, Mullikuppam and Srinivasapuram even before Independence. The community had been demanding that the stretch be declared a protected zone for traditional fishing activities for the past four years, he said.
"We are not encroachers or invaders. If there are violations, action should be taken against those responsible. The fish stalls should be regulated rather than removed. If a wider road is needed, the authorities can expand Santhome High Road. Loop Road is not meant for heavy vehicles," he said.
Bharathi suggested that the authorities construct a temporary facility along the shoreline to allow fishermen to sell their catch.
R Sarala, a fish vendor, said the modern fish market constructed on Loop Road had failed to accommodate the fishing community. The space allotted was insufficient for all vendors, she alleged. "The GCC took the decision on its own, and it has ended in failure," she said.
Residents also flagged safety concerns. A Kumudha said fishermen frequently had to cross the road to collect fish, exposing themselves to speeding vehicles. Last month, Mayakrishnan (35) died after being hit by a motorcycle in Royapettah. A fish vendor from Mullima Nagar also died in a motorcycle accident. "The other day, I too narrowly escaped being hit," she said.
K Mani, an eatery owner, said the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) had been repeatedly issuing notices to shopkeepers. He said traders were willing to comply with safety and sanitation requirements, including installing fire extinguishers and preventing wastewater from flowing onto the road.
"We are ready to follow whatever system the authorities suggest for connecting to the stormwater drain. But their only objective seems to be ensuring that no shops remain here. They never explain the actual reason and say they are under pressure from higher authorities," he alleged.
Nearly 400 families, including widows and households where women were the sole breadwinners, depended on the shops, he said.
Bharathi also alleged that the clearance drive could be linked to the long-pending Detailed Project Report for a proposed new Secretariat, which had not been formally dropped. The community feared the government could revive the proposal, he said.
"Fisherfolk voted for the new government hoping that it would improve their livelihoods, but that has not happened. As long as fishing and the associated trade continue here, they cannot construct the Secretariat at this location," he said.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran, who interacted with members of the fishing community, told DT Next that he had instructed the police to move stalls obstructing the carriageway without damaging them.
"As fishing is their livelihood, I have also asked the fishermen not to encroach upon the carriageway," he said.