First-time offender disguised as woman to rob elderly women arrested in 24 hours

The arrested person, G Venkatesh Raja (35) was a cab driver and told police that he became a thief to pay off his debts. The incident happened on Sunday October 18.

The victim, K Senthoorakani (60) of Morai near Avadi, was alone at her home when Venkatesh barged in and threatened her with a knife. He took 5-sovereign gold chain from her neck and fled. Senthoorakani informed her husband, Jeyapal, about it, and the couple approached the Avadi Tank Factory police.