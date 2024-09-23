First set of trains for Metro Rail phase II get ready

CHENNAI: The manufacturing of the first set of trains for the Chennai Metro Rail Line phase II has been completed and moved to the testing bay in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The manufacturing of the car body for the first train commenced in February at the manufacturer’s premises at Alstom Transport India Limited in Sri City. As per the CMRL press note, the production started with the manufacturing of the car body, followed by mounting/fitment of various equipment that has been recently completed.

Subsequently, Alstom, in the presence of Har Sahay Meena, the principal secretary of the Special Initiatives Department, and Rajesh Chaturvedi, the director (systems and operations) and member of Alstom, transferred the first train set to the testing bay on Sunday.

The transfer also marks the start of testing of the train at the place of manufacturing. “After completion of all static testing at the manufacturer’s premises, the train will be delivered to the Poonamalle depot. It will then undergo various static and dynamic trials within the phase II network tracks followed by statutory safety verifications, and approvals to commence passenger revenue operations,” the press note stated.

Incidentally, CMRL has awarded the contract ARE-03A for the supply of 36 driverless Unattended Train Operation (UTO) train sets comprising three-car formations each (108 cars) for its phase II project at a value of Rs 1,215.92 crore to Alstom.

The scope of the contract includes the supply of driverless trains including the design, manufacture, testing, and commissioning of standard gauge metro rolling stock, training of personnel, supply of spare parts, and defect liability for 24 months.