First phase of debris waste collection begins in 7 zones of Chennai City

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Tuesday flagged off 59 vehicles as part of the first phase of an intensive cleaning drive to remove construction debris in seven zones. The debris will be collected in the designated areas within each zone and transported to the large waste disposal facilities in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur.

Since illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C-D) waste has been spotted in public places within the Corporation limit, the civic body has identified 15 places to ensure the debris waste has been dumped in the designated place.

In the first phase, debris waste will be removed in 7 zones – Tondiarpet (Zone 4), Royapuram (Zone 5), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6), Anna Nagar (Zone 8), Teynampet (Zone 9), Kodambakkam (Zone 10) and Adyar (Zone 13). The cleaning work in the seven zones is expected to be completed in two weeks.

After that, the civic body will start the second phase of work in 8 zones – Tiruvottiyur (Zone 1), Manali (Zone 2), Madhavaram (Zone 3), Ambattur (Zone 7), Valasaravakkam (Zone 11), Alandur (Zone 12), Perungudi and Shollinganallur (Zones 14 and 15). The Corporation carries out solid waste management operations across the city including bus route roads, parks, playgrounds, and burial grounds.