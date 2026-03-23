First-level randomisation of EVMs held at Ripon Building

A press release from GCC said, "As many as 4,889 ballot units (EVMs) and control units, and 5,295 VVPAT units are allotted in 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai. The highest EVMs are allotted to Velachery with 376, followed by Virugampakkam with 373, and the least was to Harbour with 230 EVMs."



The randomisation followed the detailed procedures outlined in the Election Commission of India's (ECI) "Electronic Voting Machine" manual, which is available on the official website: https://www.eci.gov.in/evm-vvpat.

The allocated machines will be handed over to the Returning Officers (RO) and Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) for use in the upcoming election.