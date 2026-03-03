First Dubai flight after 3 days of woes lands in Chennai

CHENNAI: The eerie silence that took over the city's international terminal was broken at 2.15 am on Wednesday as Emirates flight EK-544 from Dubai landed, marking the first arrival from the Gulf after a three-day suspension of services due to escalating military tensions in West Asia.
The flight carried 217 passengers who had been stranded in the United Arab Emirates after multiple Middle Eastern countries closed their airspace following exchanges between the United States, Israel and Iran. Commercial operations had been halted since Saturday. Passengers described three days of uncertainty after their scheduled departures were cancelled.
"We were supposed to return on Saturday night," said Karthik from Coimbatore, who was on vacation in Dubai. "At the airport, we were told the flight was cancelled because of the war. We were afraid and checked into a hotel near the airport. We kept hearing aircraft and loud noises throughout the night. We did not know how long we would be there."
Several passengers said they experienced sleepless nights amid continuous sirens and flight disruptions.
"We were safe, but we could not sleep," said Vaijayanthi from Poonamallee, who had been staying in Dubai. "There were constant noises for three nights. There were power cuts in some areas, and we were waiting for updates."
Murugan, who was transiting through Dubai from Saudi Arabia, said authorities arranged temporary accommodation. "There were thousands of passengers stranded. We were moved to hotels and provided food. Officials kept updating us," he said.
According to passengers, Dubai authorities coordinated with airlines to resume limited operations late on Tuesday night. Emirates informed passengers and arranged transport to the airport.
"I had arrived in Dubai from London on February 28, and my onward flight to Chennai was cancelled," said Deva Kumar. "We were put up in hotels. When we were informed that the flight would operate, it was a relief."
Passengers completed immigration and customs formalities by around 3 am. Family members who had gathered at the arrivals terminal received them.
"My husband is still in Dubai and is expected to travel on the next flight," Vaijayanthi said. "I am relieved to be back safely."
With the arrival of EK-544, flight services between Chennai and parts of the Gulf began resuming, though operations remain subject to official advisories.