First Dubai flight after 3 days of woes lands in Chennai

The flight carried 217 passengers who had been stranded in the United Arab Emirates after multiple Middle Eastern countries closed their airspace following exchanges between the United States, Israel and Iran. Commercial operations had been halted since Saturday. Passengers described three days of uncertainty after their scheduled departures were cancelled.

"We were supposed to return on Saturday night," said Karthik from Coimbatore, who was on vacation in Dubai. "At the airport, we were told the flight was cancelled because of the war. We were afraid and checked into a hotel near the airport. We kept hearing aircraft and loud noises throughout the night. We did not know how long we would be there."

Several passengers said they experienced sleepless nights amid continuous sirens and flight disruptions.