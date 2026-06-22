Fire Incident at BPCL Tondiarpet Lube Plant Brought Under Control

CHENNAI: A minor fire incident was reported at the scrap storage area of BPCL's Tondiarpet Lube Plant at around 2:30 PM today.
The smoke was immediately noticed by a housekeeping contractor, who promptly alerted the officer in charge. BPCL personnel and contract staff swiftly initiated firefighting measures using available fire extinguishers. As a precautionary measure, fire tenders were also deployed to the site and all necessary firefighting protocols were followed.
The fire was brought under control within a few minutes. There have been no injuries or casualties reported in the incident.
The incident was confined to the scrap storage area and did not impact the adjoining petroleum storage facilities, plant operations, or surrounding areas. Firefighting and cooling operations continued thereafter to ensure complete safety and eliminate any possibility of recurrence.
A preliminary assessment indicates that the incident may have originated due to an electrical spark in an old material storage area. The exact cause is being investigated.
BPCL remains committed to the highest standards of safety and operational excellence. Safety of employees, contract personnel, neighbouring communities and assets remains our utmost priority.