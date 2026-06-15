Fire gobbles Perungudi dump yard, 2nd in suburbs in 10 days

"The black smoke from burning plastic waste is poisonous and poses a serious risk to children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and those with respiratory issues," he said. He also criticised the GCC’s complaint helpline.

Residents urged the Corporation to expedite biomining, which was supposed to be completed by 2024 but has missed its deadline, while fresh waste continues to pile up daily.

GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said the fire was contained by evening. "We have deployed 12 staff for the night shift, along with two fire tenders and five water tankers. We're also levelling the garbage mounds to cut off wind patterns that could rekindle the flames," he explained.