Fire breaks out in electrical box at Poonamallee Metro rail construction site

CHENNAI: Fire broke out in an electrical box used for metro rail construction work in Poonamallee on Tuesday.

The fire reportedly started in the electrical box, leading to sparks flying like fireworks as electrical wires came into contact with each other, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Depsite informing, neither the employees nor the officials directly involved in the Metro rail construction responded to the, reports added.

The Electricity Board staff were notified but arrived late.

In the meantime, Poonamallee firefighters, arriving on a two-wheeler, were able to extinguish the blaze.

However, by the time the fire was put out, the electrical box had already been completely destroyed.

Local residents have raised concerns and said that the metro rail construction work is being carried out without following proper safety procedures.

The second phase of the Metro rail project, from Poonamallee to Marina Lighthouse has been intensified and several construction works have been completed.